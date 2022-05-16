Leinster Topple Toulouse To Reach Champions Cup Final

James Lowe (2), Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan were the try scorers as Leinster overcame Toulouse 40-17 in brilliant fashion to qualify for their first Heineken Champions Cup final since 2019 .

Leo Cullen’s men will meet La Rochelle in the Marseille decider on Saturday, May 28. Ticket information for the final is available here. Leinster Rugby Season Ticket holders have been contacted directly by the province.

Speaking about his side’s injury concerns following Saturday’s game, Cullen explained: “Tadhg (Furlong) seems to be okay there now. You can see him hobbling so he’s done something to his ankle but he doesn’t seem to be too bad.

“The extent of it will get figured out in the next couple of days. Ronan (Kelleher) went off (with a head injury) so he’ll go through the graduated return-to-play (protocols).

“James (Lowe) took a bang at the end but he doesn’t seem to be too serious from first reports in there. We will get them all checked.

“James, it was just on his shin I think, but it didn’t seem to be too bad. We’ll see over the next couple of days.”