Brace And Murphy To Referee Challenge Cup Semi Finals

Andrew Brace and Frank Murphy will take charge of the the European Challenge Cup Semi Finals this weekend while Karl Dickson will referee Leinster’s game against Stade Toulousain.

Brace will referee the game between RC Toulon and Saracens with Chris Busby as one of his Assistant Referees and Joy Neville as TMO. Murphy will have Eoghan Cross as an Assistant Referee and Brian McNeice as TMO for the game between Lyon and Wasps. Tim Lowry is the Citing Commissioner.

The match official appointments for the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup semi-finals were been announced today (Monday 14 May) following a meeting of a selection committee chaired by EPCR’s Head of Match Officials, Tony Spreadbury.

England’s Karl Dickson has been appointed to referee the much-anticipated clash of European heavyweights, Leinster Rugby and Stade Toulousain, at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Dickson’s assistants will be the English pair of Christophe Ridley and Anthony Woodthorpe.

Matthew Carley, also of England, will take charge of the all-French confrontation on Sunday between Racing 92 and Stade Rochelais at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens where England’s Luke Pearce and Nika Amashukeli of Georgia will run the line.

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals

(Kick-offs local time)

Leinster Rugby v Stade Toulousain

Saturday – Aviva Stadium, Dublin (15.00)

Referee: Karl Dickson (Eng); Assistant referees: Christophe Ridley (Eng), Anthony Woodthorpe (Eng); TMO: Stuart Terheege (Eng); Citing Commissioner: Beth Dickens (Sco)

Racing 92 v Stade Rochelais

Sunday – Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens (16.00)

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng); Assistant referees: Luke Pearce (Eng), Nika Amashukeli (Geo); TMO: Ian Tempest (Eng); Citing Commissioner: Chris Catling (Eng)

EPCR CHALLENGE CUP semi-finals

(Kick-offs local time)

Lyon v Wasps

Saturday – Matmut Stadium de Gerland (13.30)

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ire); Assistant referees: Sam Grove-White (Sco), Eoghan Cross (Ire); TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ire); Citing Commissioner: Tim Lowry (Ire)

RC Toulon v Saracens

Saturday – Stade Félix Mayol (21.00)

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ire); Assistant referees: Craig Evans (Wal), Chris Busby (Ire); TMO: Joy Neville (Ire); Citing Commissioner: Jeff Mark (Wal)