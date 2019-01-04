Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
11 hours ago
Report
Relentless Performance Leads Ireland U-20 Women To Record Win
Captain Jane Neill scored two tries in a player-of-the-match performance as the Ireland Under-20 Women (sponsored by PwC) ran out…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Teams Players