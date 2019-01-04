Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
PWC Logo

Match Page - Scoreboard

Six Nations Women’s Summer Series: Scotland U-20s v Ireland U-20s
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Relentless Performance Leads Ireland U-20 Women To Record Win
11 hours ago
Report

Relentless Performance Leads Ireland U-20 Women To Record Win

Captain Jane Neill scored two tries in a player-of-the-match performance as the Ireland Under-20 Women (sponsored by PwC) ran out…
18 hours ago
Preview

Six Nations Women’s Summer Series: Scotland U-20s v Ireland U-20s

A second win at the Six Nations Women's Summer Series would represent an ideal finish to the season for the…
Six Nations Women’s Summer Series: Scotland U-20s v Ireland U-20s
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics