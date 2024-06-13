Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
4 hours ago
Report
Petersen Double Sees Bulls End Leinster’s URC Run In Pretoria
Sergeal Petersen swapped his first half yellow card for two decisive tries after the break as Leinster suffered more play-off…
1 day ago
News
Potential Venues Confirmed For BKT URC Final
With the BKT United Rugby Championship semi-finals set, the potential venues for the league final on Saturday, June 22 have…
13th Jun 2024
In Pics
Munster And Leinster Prepare For Semi Finals
Munster and Leinster continue their build up to the BKT URC Semi Finals on the training pitch this week. Leinster…
