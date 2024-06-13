Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Petersen Double Sees Bulls End Leinster’s URC Run In Pretoria
4 hours ago
Report

Sergeal Petersen swapped his first half yellow card for two decisive tries after the break as Leinster suffered more play-off…
#LeinsterRugby 1 day ago
News

Ringrose Is Leinster’s Only Change For Bulls Clash

Back in full training since last week, Garry Ringrose returns to the Leinster team for Saturday's BKT United Rugby Championship…
#BKTURC 1 day ago
News

Potential Venues Confirmed For BKT URC Final

With the BKT United Rugby Championship semi-finals set, the potential venues for the league final on Saturday, June 22 have…
13th Jun 2024
In Pics

Munster And Leinster Prepare For Semi Finals

Munster and Leinster continue their build up to the BKT URC Semi Finals on the training pitch this week. Leinster…
#BKTURC 8th Jun 2024
News

BKT URC Final Path Goes Through Limerick And Pretoria

The path to the 2024 BKT United Rugby Championship final will go through Limerick and Pretoria now that the semi-finals…
