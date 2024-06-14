Potential Venues Confirmed For BKT URC Final

With the BKT United Rugby Championship semi-finals set, the potential venues for the league final on Saturday, June 22 have been confirmed.

Once the two finalists are known, the team with the highest ranking based on their final league position will host the game at their nominated venue.

In order of ranking, please see the list of venues and key details about each venue from the top three teams as number 4 ranked Glasgow Warriors cannot host next week’s final should they qualify.

Rankings: (1) Munster; (2) Vodacom Bulls; (3) Leinster; (4) Glasgow Warriors

MUNSTER RUGBY – Thomond Park

Location: Limerick, Ireland

Capacity: 25,600

Opened: 1934 (redeveloped in 2007)

Previous finals: 2011 Magners League final (Munster v Leinster)

VODACOM BULLS – Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Location: Tshwane, South Africa

Capacity: 50,000

Opened: 1923 (expanded in 1977, 1984, and 1988, and then renovated in 2009 for the FIFA World Cup)

Previous finals: None. Hosted the 2009 Super 14 Final

LEINSTER RUGBY – Croke Park

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Capacity: 82,300

Opened: 1884 (redeveloped in 2004)

Previous finals: None. Hosted Men’s Six Nations and European Cup games