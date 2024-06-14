Potential Venues Confirmed For BKT URC Final
With the BKT United Rugby Championship semi-finals set, the potential venues for the league final on Saturday, June 22 have been confirmed.
Once the two finalists are known, the team with the highest ranking based on their final league position will host the game at their nominated venue.
In order of ranking, please see the list of venues and key details about each venue from the top three teams as number 4 ranked Glasgow Warriors cannot host next week’s final should they qualify.
Rankings: (1) Munster; (2) Vodacom Bulls; (3) Leinster; (4) Glasgow Warriors
MUNSTER RUGBY – Thomond Park
Location: Limerick, Ireland
Capacity: 25,600
Opened: 1934 (redeveloped in 2007)
Previous finals: 2011 Magners League final (Munster v Leinster)
VODACOM BULLS – Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Location: Tshwane, South Africa
Capacity: 50,000
Opened: 1923 (expanded in 1977, 1984, and 1988, and then renovated in 2009 for the FIFA World Cup)
Previous finals: None. Hosted the 2009 Super 14 Final
LEINSTER RUGBY – Croke Park
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Capacity: 82,300
Opened: 1884 (redeveloped in 2004)
Previous finals: None. Hosted Men’s Six Nations and European Cup games