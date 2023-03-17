Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Murphy’s Young Guns Make It A Senior And Under-20 Grand Slam Double
Murphy’s Young Guns Make It A Senior And Under-20 Grand Slam Double
4 hours ago
Murphy’s Young Guns Make It A Senior And Under-20 Grand Slam Double

Irish Rugby is celebrating a historic Six Nations senior and Under-20 double after the Ireland U-20s (sponsored by PwC) saw…
5 hours ago
Ireland U-20s Win Back-To-Back Grand Slam Titles

The Ireland U20s capped an incredible campaign and an historic weekend for Irish Rugby with a Grand Slam title for…
Ireland celebrate winning the Under-20 Six Nations championship 19/3/2023
14 hours ago
Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v England Under-20s

Final round fireworks await at a packed-out Musgrave Park as the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) aim to see off…
Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland Under-20s v England Under-20s
#futureisgreen 17th Mar 2023
McCarthy: We’re Just Focusing On The Game And On Ourselves

Gus McCarthy is hoping he can follow in the footsteps of Reuben Crothers on Sunday by lifting the Under-20 Six…
McCarthy: We’re Just Focusing On The Game And On Ourselves
