Jump to main content

Home

RWC 23

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Murphy The Match Winner As Impressive Ireland U-20s Overcome France
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

O’Connell: We Kept Moving Forward, Kept Playing Our Game
#futureisgreen 20 hours ago
News

O’Connell: We Kept Moving Forward, Kept Playing Our Game

Ireland Under-20 Men's captain Evan O'Connell said their focus never wavered despite France taking an early second half lead and…
1 day ago
Watch

Highlights: Ireland U20s Bonus Point Win Completes Double In France

A winning start to the U20 Six Nations for the Ireland U20s as Richie Murphy's side secured a thrilling bonus…
Hugh Gavin with Mathis Castro Ferreira 3/2/2024
1 day ago
Report

Murphy The Match Winner As Impressive Ireland U-20s Overcome France

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) completed a famous double for Irish Rugby on French soil with a momentum-building 37-31…
Murphy The Match Winner As Impressive Ireland U-20s Overcome France
1 day ago
In Pics

Ireland U20s Complete French Double In Provence

The Ireland U20s made it a weekend double to savour as they edged out their French counterparts 31-37 in a…
Finn Treacy celebrates after scoring a try 3/2/2024
1 day ago
Live Matches

U20 Six Nations – France v Ireland

IRFU
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics