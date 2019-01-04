Match Page - Scoreboard
20 hours ago
News
O’Connell: We Kept Moving Forward, Kept Playing Our Game
Ireland Under-20 Men's captain Evan O'Connell said their focus never wavered despite France taking an early second half lead and…
1 day ago
Report
Murphy The Match Winner As Impressive Ireland U-20s Overcome France
The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) completed a famous double for Irish Rugby on French soil with a momentum-building 37-31…
1 day ago
In Pics
Ireland U20s Complete French Double In Provence
The Ireland U20s made it a weekend double to savour as they edged out their French counterparts 31-37 in a…
