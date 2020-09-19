Jump to main content

Leinster Suffer Chastening European Exit At Hands Of Saracens
2 hours ago
Leinster bowed out of the Heineken Champions Cup to an Alex Goode-inspired Saracens, falling to a disappointing 25-17 quarter-final defeat…
10 hours ago
Live Matches

Quarter-Final: Leinster v Saracens
13 hours ago
Heineken Champions Cup Quarter-Final Preview: Leinster v Saracens

Leinster kick off a fascinating weekend of Champions Cup knockout rugby as, just a week on from retaining their Guinness…
#COYBIB 1 day ago
Connors And Keenan To Make European Debuts For Leinster

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made four personnel changes for their crunch Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens at…
#IrishRugby 16th Sep 2020
IRFU PCR Testing Negative In Leinster And Ulster Ahead Of Champions Cup Quarter-Finals

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Leinster and Ulster…
