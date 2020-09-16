IRFU PCR Testing Negative In Leinster And Ulster Ahead Of Champions Cup Quarter-Finals

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Leinster and Ulster has produced zero positive results ahead of this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

191 players and staff have been tested across the two provinces this week. The IRFU match officials involved in the weekend’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures have also produced zero positive results.

The staff and players from Leinster and Ulster and the match officials have been cleared to participate in this weekend’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup action. Players and staff are currently tested each match week.

To date there have been 1,848 tests conducted across the IRFU professional player and staff group and 9 positive tests reported from the academy system.