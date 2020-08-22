Jump to main content

Leinster Claim Derby Spoils In Thrilling Six-Try Clash
Leinster Claim Derby Spoils In Thrilling Six-Try Clash
39 mins ago
Leinster Claim Derby Spoils In Thrilling Six-Try Clash

Leinster staved off a fast-finishing Munster as Guinness PRO14 rugby returned to Irish shores, with just a kick of the…
12 hours ago
Live: Leinster v Munster
1 day ago
Guinness PRO14 Preview: Leinster v Munster

Guinness PRO14 rugby returns with a bang following a wait of over five months and, with an abbreviated finish to…
Guinness PRO14 Preview: Leinster v Munster
#ReturnToRugby 1 day ago
Come 7.35pm on Saturday evening, the sound of referee Andrew Brace's first whistle will mark a hugely significant moment in…
Back In The Middle: IRFU High Performance Referees Primed For Rugby’s Return
#RugbyAgainstRacism 2 days ago
Irish Rugby United In Support For #RugbyAgainstRacism

Ahead of the resumption of professional rugby this weekend Irish Rugby - the IRFU, Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster Rugby…
We believe that rugby can transcend barriers and difference of race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.
