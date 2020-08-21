Jump to main content

Guinness PRO14 Preview: Leinster v Munster
Related news

2 hours ago
Preview

Guinness PRO14 rugby returns with a bang following a wait of over five months and, with an abbreviated finish to…
#ReturnToRugby 5 hours ago
News

Back In The Middle: IRFU High Performance Referees Primed For Rugby’s Return

Come 7.35pm on Saturday evening, the sound of referee Andrew Brace's first whistle will mark a hugely significant moment in…
Back In The Middle: IRFU High Performance Referees Primed For Rugby’s Return
#RugbyAgainstRacism 7 hours ago
News

Irish Rugby United In Support For #RugbyAgainstRacism

Ahead of the resumption of professional rugby this weekend Irish Rugby - the IRFU, Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster Rugby…
We believe that rugby can transcend barriers and difference of race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.
#ReturnToRugby 17th Aug 2020
News

Munster Squad Update As Players Gear Up For Saturday

The Munster squad returned to the HPC in Limerick this morning as preparations continue for Saturday night’s Guinness PRO14 Interpro…
Munster Rugby Squad Training, UL, Limerick 26/6/2020 Billy Holland Mandatory Credit ©INPHO
#positiveenergy 13th Aug 2020
News

Hard Work Helps Larmour Expand His Exciting Skill-Set During Lockdown

An unexpected break brought Jordan Larmour's rollercoaster start to professional rugby to a sudden halt, but the Ireland international used…
Hard Work Helps Larmour Expand His Exciting Skill-Set During Lockdown
