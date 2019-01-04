Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Late Burke Brace Not Enough For Ireland U-20 Women In Parma Heat
2 hours ago
The Ireland Under-20 Women's team (sponsored by PwC) ran out of time with their late comeback, which included Kelly Burke's…
#futureisgreen 1 day ago
News

Neill: We Can Build On Our Second Half Performance

Ireland Women's U-20 captain Jane Neill is keen for her side to show they can improve on their performance against…
Jane Neill 21/6/2024
#futureisgreen 1 day ago
News

Ireland Women’s U20 Team Named To Face Italy In Summer Series

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named the Ireland Women’s U20 Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Tuesday’s second round…
Ireland Women’s U20 Team Named To Face Italy In Summer Series
