Ireland Women’s U20 Team Named to face Italy in Summer Series

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named the Ireland Women’s U20 Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Tuesday’s second round fixture of the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series, against Italy in Parma (Kick-off 9am Irish time).

Briggs has made eleven changes to the team that lost to England in the opening game. There’s a new look to the back line as Niamh Gallagher comes in at fullback with Robyn O’Connor moving to the wing. Clara Barrett comes in to complete the back three.

May Goulding and Ellie O’Sullivan-Sexton start at nine and ten while Éabha Nic Dhonnacha and Lucia Linn make up the centre pairing.

Sophie Barrett stays at tighthead as Grainne Burke and Amanda McQuade come into the front row. Ruth Campbell is joined by Cliodhna Ní Chonchobhair in the second row. The skipper Jane Neill moves to Number 8 with Eadaoin Murtagh unchanged on the openside, and Faith Oviawe coming in at blindside.

Kelly Burke, Hannah Wilson, Róisín Maher, Lily Morris and Brianna Heylmann make up the forwards bench. Jade Gaffney, Hannah Clarke and vice-captain Kate Flannery, are the backs replacements.

Tuesday’s match is available to watch live on Irish Rugby YouTube and Six Nations YouTube channels

Ireland Women’s U20 Team (v Italy U20s, 2024 Six Nations Women’s Summer Series, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma, Tuesday, July 9, kick-off 9am Irish time):

15. Niamh Gallagher (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

14. Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster)

13. Lucia Linn (Loughborough University/IQ Rugby)

12. Éabha Nic Dhonnacha (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/UL Bohemian RFC/Connacht)

11. Clara Barrett (UL Bohemian RFC/Connacht)

10. Ellie O’Sullivan-Sexton (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

9. May Goulding (Saracens/Old Albanian Saints/IQ Rugby)

1. Grainne Burke (Ennis/Kilrush RFC/UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

2. Amanda McQuade (Trialfinders Women/IQ Rugby)

3. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Railway Union RFC/Ulster)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

5. Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

6. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

7. Eadaoin Murtagh (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

8. Jane Neill (Galwegians RFC/Leinster) (Captain)

16. Kelly Burke (Mullingar RFC/Leinster)

17. Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

18. Róisín Maher (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

19. Lily Morris (Killarney RFC/Munster)

20. Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

21. Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

22. Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster) (Vice-captain)

23. Hannah Clarke (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)