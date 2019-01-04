Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland Wear Down England To Seal Home Grand Slam Win
4 hours ago
Report

Final quarter tries from Robbie Henshaw, Dan Sheehan and Rob Herring catapulted Ireland to their fourth Grand Slam, as Andy…
8 hours ago
Watch

Highlights: Ireland’s Grand Slam Glory

Savour the highlights from Ireland's Grand Slam glory at the Aviva Stadium. ﻿  
13 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland: Grand Slam Champions 2023

Ireland were crowned Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam Champions thanks to a bonus point 29-16 win against England at the…
Ireland celebrate winning the Grand Slam 18/3/2023
1 day ago
Live Matches

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v England Match Centre

1 day ago
Preview

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v England

As the curtain comes down on a thrilling Guinness Six Nations, the Ireland Men's team aim to make it an…
