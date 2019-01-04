Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
11 hours ago
Report
Ireland Under-20s Lose To Free-Scoring France
The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) suffered a disappointing 42-21 defeat at the hands of France, who dominated at key…
24 hours ago
Preview
Under-20 Summer Series: France Under-20s v Ireland Under-20s
The last four meetings of the Ireland and France Under-20s have produced two wins apiece and winning margins of six…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live #FRAvIRE
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Teams Players