Crothers Captains Ireland U20s For Summer Series Opener

Head Coach Richie Murphy has named the Ireland U20 team, sponsored by PwC, for Friday night’s U20 Six Nations Summer Series opener against France at the Payanini Centre in Verona (Kick-off 7pm Irish time, live on the Six Nations YouTube channel ).

Ulster back row Reuben Crothers will captain Ireland for the opening game of the tournament, with Murphy including 14 players who featured during the Grand Slam-winning campaign in his starting XV for the clash against Les Bleus on Friday night.

Winger Shay McCarthy is in line for his Ireland U20s debut in the back three, where he is joined by Dylan O’Grady and Aitzol King.

Fionn Gibbons, an outstanding performer for Ireland during the Championship, partners Daniel Hawkshaw in midfield, with the Munster duo of Tony Butler and Ethan Coughlan named in the half-backs.

In the pack, Oisin Michel, James McCormick and Darragh McSweeney are selected in the front row, with the ever present Conor O’Tighearnaigh joined in the engine room by Adam McNamee.

James McNabney, Crothers and Lorcan McLoughlin complete the first Ireland XV of the Summer Series.

Murphy has plenty of options on the bench with teams allowed to name an extended match day squad of 26 players for this tournament.

IRELAND U20 Team & Replacements (v France U20s, U20 Six Nations Summer Series, Payanini Centre, Friday, June 24, kick-off 7pm):

15. Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)

14. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Daniel Hawkshaw (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

11. Shay McCarthy (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

10. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

1. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

3. Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)

8. Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. George Hadden (Gorey RFC/Clontarf FC/Leinster)

18. Kieran Ryan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

19. Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

20. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

21. Michael Moloney (UCD RFC/Leinster)

22. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

23. George Coomber (UCC RFC/Munster)

24. Reece Malone (Loughborough University/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

25. George Shaw (Cardiff University/IQ Rugby)

26. Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster).