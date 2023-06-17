Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland U-20s Pick Up Three Points From Bruising Battle With England
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Murphy And McCarthy Turn Attention To Crunch Australia Game
#futureisgreen 17 hours ago
News

Murphy And McCarthy Turn Attention To Crunch Australia Game

Given the short turnaround between fixtures, the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) will quickly turn the page to next Thursday's…
20 hours ago
Report

Ireland U-20s Pick Up Three Points From Bruising Battle With England

At the end of a topsy-turvy encounter that mixed the good with the bad, the Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC)…
Ireland U-20s Pick Up Three Points From Bruising Battle With England
#futureisgreen 2 days ago
News

‘None Of Us Have Thought Past England’ – Prendergast

Sam Prendergast has quickly become a potential future star of Irish Rugby with his performances for province and country. He…
‘None Of Us Have Thought Past England’ – Prendergast
#futureisgreen 2 days ago
News

‘It’s A Real Tight Rivalry’ – Murphy On Ireland’s World Under-20 Opener

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) begin their World Rugby U-20 Championship campaign in Paarl on Saturday when they face…
‘It’s A Real Tight Rivalry’ – Murphy On Ireland’s World Under-20 Opener
#futureisgreen 17th Jun 2023
News

McCarthy Ready To Put Best Foot Forward On World Stage

Captain Gus McCarthy says the Ireland Under-20 squad (sponsored by PwC) are 'not looking past England' as their opening World…
Gus McCarthy 10/3/2023
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics