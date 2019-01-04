Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland

Mack Hansen scores his sides third try of the match 15/11/2025
World Ranking

3

Ireland

7

Australia

Related news

Mack Hansen celebrates scoring his sides first try of the match 15/11/2025
2 hours ago
In Pics

Return Of The Mack Sparks Ireland Win

Mack Hansen marked his return to the Ireland team with a spectacular hattrick of tries that saw Ireland beat Australia…
2 hours ago
Report

Ireland Score Six And Record Winning Margin Against Wallabies

Ireland made a fast start, striking early through fullback Mack Hansen—making his first appearance in the No. 15 shirt—who finished…
Mack Hansen scores his sides third try of the match 15/11/2025
7 hours ago
Live Matches

Ireland v Australia Match Centre

Join us for all the build up, including the latest news and interviews, and live coverage on match day as…
Ireland v Australia Match Centre
17 hours ago
Preview

Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v Australia

The Ireland Men's team (sponsored by Vodafone) have won their last four Tests against Australia. However, with Joe Schmidt in…
Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v Australia
1 day ago
Watch

Doris: Both Teams Want A ‘Big Reaction’

Ireland captain Caelan Doris expects both teams to look for a 'big reaction' to last weekend's results and performances when…
Caelan Doris 14/11/2025
