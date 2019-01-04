Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
World Ranking
3
Ireland
7
Australia
Related news
2 hours ago
In Pics
Return Of The Mack Sparks Ireland Win
Mack Hansen marked his return to the Ireland team with a spectacular hattrick of tries that saw Ireland beat Australia…
7 hours ago
Live Matches
Ireland v Australia Match Centre
Join us for all the build up, including the latest news and interviews, and live coverage on match day as…
17 hours ago
Preview
Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v Australia
The Ireland Men's team (sponsored by Vodafone) have won their last four Tests against Australia. However, with Joe Schmidt in…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players