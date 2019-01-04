Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v Australia
World Ranking

3

Ireland

7

Australia

Ireland v Australia Match Centre
7 hours ago
Ireland v Australia Match Centre

Join us for all the build up, including the latest news and interviews, and live coverage on match day as…
8 hours ago
Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v Australia

The Ireland Men's team (sponsored by Vodafone) have won their last four Tests against Australia. However, with Joe Schmidt in…
Quilter Nations Series: Ireland v Australia
23 hours ago
Doris: Both Teams Want A ‘Big Reaction’

Ireland captain Caelan Doris expects both teams to look for a 'big reaction' to last weekend's results and performances when…
Caelan Doris 14/11/2025
#TeamOfUs 23 hours ago
Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v Australia

On Saturday we welcome Joe Schmidt and the Wallabies back to the Aviva Stadium for our second match in the…
Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v Australia
2 days ago
The Faith Put In Me Has Been A Real Driver This Week – Hansen

Ireland star Mack Hansen came back into camp on Monday and has been named at fullback for Saturday's Quilter Nations…
The Faith Put In Me Has Been A Real Driver This Week – Hansen
