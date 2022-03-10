Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland

Ireland U-20s Beat England To Set Up Grand Slam Shot
Related news

Ireland U20s Produce Stunning Victory In England
11 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland U20s Produce Stunning Victory In England

Ireland maintained their unbeaten run in the U20 Six Nations Championship with a stunning victory over England on Saturday night.…
21 hours ago
Report

Ireland U-20s Beat England To Set Up Grand Slam Shot

Aitzol King's superb second half brace of tries sealed a memorable 42-27 bonus point victory for the Ireland Under-20s over…
Ireland U-20s Beat England To Set Up Grand Slam Shot
2 days ago
Under 20 Six Nations: England v Ireland

IRFU
#futureisgreen 10th Mar 2022
News

Murphy Names Ireland U-20 Team For England Encounter

Head coach Richie Murphy has named the Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, for Saturday's U-20 Six Nations encounter with…
Murphy Names Ireland U-20 Team For England Encounter
#futureisgreen 1st Mar 2022
News

Murphy And Crothers Relishing England Challenge

Ireland Under-20 head coach Richie Murphy has quickly turned the page to England following his side's 39-12 bonus point win…
Murphy And Crothers Relishing England Challenge
