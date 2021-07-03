Jump to main content

Ireland Outlast Japan In Exciting Nine-Try Encounter
4

Ireland

10

Japan

Pitch Cam: Ireland v Japan Exclusive
9 hours ago
11 hours ago
‘I’m Pleased With How We Regrouped At Half Time’ – Ryan

12 hours ago
‘We Stayed Calm And Focused To Get The Win’ – Andy Farrell

The head coach noted that  while Japan looked sharper in the first half, benefitting from their time together, Ireland were…
1 day ago
Vodafone Summer Series: Ireland v Japan Match Gallery

The Vodafone Summer Series got off to a flying start with end to end action as Ireland and Japan served…
1 day ago
Ireland Outlast Japan In Exciting Nine-Try Encounter

The Vodafone Summer Series made an immediate splash as the 3,000 returning fans at the Aviva Stadium were treated to…
