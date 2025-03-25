Wafer Nominated In Player Of The Round Line-Up

Téani Feleu (France)

The Grenoble forward left everything on the pitch during France’s opening match against Ireland. Feleu carried ten times for 61 metres and made 16 tackles, including two dominant hits, as she played the full 80 minutes with composure and grit.

Her standout performance earned her the Guinness player-of-the-match award – the first individual accolade of her Championship career.

Even more impressive was her seamless switch from the back row to outside centre in the second half, following a series of injuries and Gabrielle Vernier’s red card. Slotting naturally into the back-line, Feleu showcased her versatility, drawing on her regular club experience in the position.

Helen Nelson (Scotland)

Nelson played a crucial role in guiding Scotland to a stirring 24-21 victory over Wales in Edinburgh, scoring nine points from the tee in challenging conditions.

Featuring at out-half, her assured kicking helped secure back-to-back wins over Wales in the Women’s Six Nations for the first time in more than 20 years.

Nelson was equally impressive in defence, leading all Scottish backs with 11 tackles in a composed and commanding performance.

Maddie Feaunati (England)

Making her first start at number 8 for England, Feaunati was a standout in the Red Roses’ 38-5 win over Italy in York.

The Exeter Chiefs forward carried a game-high 16 times, racking up over 110 metres, and was a constant threat with ball in hand.

Feaunati also delivered a dominant defensive display, making 17 tackles – the third highest in the England side – as she powered through an impressive Guinness player-of-the-match performance.

Aoife Wafer (Ireland)

Despite Ireland falling narrowly to France, Wafer was outstanding from start to finish at Kingspan Stadium. The Leinster back rower scored twice and carried 17 times for over 86 metres, the most by any player on the pitch.

Her first try saw her drag defenders over the line in a powerful surge, while her second secured her eighth try in just 12 Test appearances.

The Wexford youngster, who turns 22 today, also made 12 tackles, including one dominant hit, underlining her all-action display in the opening round.

