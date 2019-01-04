Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Grace Moore and Erin King celebrate after the game 29/9/2024
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Erin King celebrates after the game 29/9/2024
1 hour ago
Watch

Try Time: Ireland Beat New Zealand In WXV1

Ireland produced an incredible performance to stun the reigning World Champions New Zealand on the opening day of the WXV1…
2 hours ago
Report

Ireland Beat New Zealand With Stunning Performance

Ireland produced a performance out of the top drawer to beat reigning World Champions New Zealand by two points in…
Grace Moore and Erin King celebrate after the game 29/9/2024
2 hours ago
Watch

‘I Dreamed Of This Day, I’m So Proud Of Our Team’ – Aoife Wafer

Two more tries for Aoife Wafer and another Player of the Match Performance, the Ireland back-row gave her reaction to…
‘I Dreamed Of This Day, I’m So Proud Of Our Team’ – Aoife Wafer
3 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Secure Epic Win Against New Zealand

There were incredible scenes at the final whistle in Vancouver as Ireland secured a 29-27 win against World Champions New…
Eimear Considine, Erin King and Fiona Tuite celebrate after the game 29/9/2024
1 day ago
Preview

WXV1: New Zealand v Ireland

Fresh from their impressive win over Australia, the Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon) are part of a thrilling triple header…
WXV1: New Zealand v Ireland
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics