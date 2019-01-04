Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
1 hour ago
Watch
Try Time: Ireland Beat New Zealand In WXV1
Ireland produced an incredible performance to stun the reigning World Champions New Zealand on the opening day of the WXV1…
2 hours ago
Watch
‘I Dreamed Of This Day, I’m So Proud Of Our Team’ – Aoife Wafer
Two more tries for Aoife Wafer and another Player of the Match Performance, the Ireland back-row gave her reaction to…
3 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Secure Epic Win Against New Zealand
There were incredible scenes at the final whistle in Vancouver as Ireland secured a 29-27 win against World Champions New…
