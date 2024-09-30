Ireland Secure Epic Win Against New Zealand

There were incredible scenes at the final whistle in Vancouver as Ireland secured a 29-27 win against World Champions New Zealand in their opening match of the WXV1 Tournament.

The match stood all square at halftime as two tries from Player of the Match Aoife Wafer and one from Neve Jones with a conversion from Dannah O’Brien left it 17-17.

Ireland weathered a yellow card for Niamh O’Dowd and took the lead 22-20 through Erin King on 67 minutes after New Zealand had edged into the lead with a penalty.

The Black Ferns scored in the 73rd minute and seemed set to dash Irish hopes but on 79 minutes King added a second to draw the sides level and Dannah O’Brien kicked the conversion that won an historic victory.