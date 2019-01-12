Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
1 day ago
Report
Higgins Claims Ireland’s Only Score In Six-Try Defeat
An improved second half showing, which included a slick Eve Higgins try, was not enough as Ireland went down 40-5…
1 day ago
In Pics
TikTok Women’s Six Nations: France v Ireland
France proved too strong for Ireland in Round 2 of the TikTok Women's Six Nations. A second half Eve Higgins…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Teams Players