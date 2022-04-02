Beibhinn Parsons And Aoibheann Reilly: A Journey To The Green Jersey

From sharing a childminder, to sharing the international stage, Beibhinn Parsons and Aoibheann Reilly have been together on every stage of the journey.

Having gone to the same primary school, Creagh National School in Ballinasloe, and then gone on to attend Ardscoil Mhuire, the pair have been inseparable as they’ve risen the ranks to the green jersey, with Reilly last week joining Parsons by making her Test debut in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations against Wales at The RDS.

From starring in the IRFU X7s tournament, to playing on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series together with Ireland, it has been a remarkable rise for Parsons and Reilly, coming right up through the provincial, underage and national pathways.

Ahead of Saturday’s Round 2 clash against France, we caught up with the pair as they reflect on their rugby journey together.