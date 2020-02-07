Jump to main content

Four-Try First Half Does The Damage For Ireland Under-20s
Ireland Under-20s Claim Second Bonus Point Win In Cork
2 hours ago
Ireland Under-20s Claim Second Bonus Point Win In Cork

Flanker Mark Hernan started and finished the try-scoring in the first half as the Ireland Under-20s made it back-to-back bonus…
3 hours ago
Four-Try First Half Does The Damage For Ireland Under-20s

The Ireland Under-20s held off a second half fight-back from Wales to secure a 36-22 bonus point win at a…
Four-Try First Half Does The Damage For Ireland Under-20s
FutureIsGreen 17 hours ago
McCann Hopes Cork Support Helps Ireland Under-20s Kick On

Ireland Under-20 captain David McCann hopes another vocal Cork crowd will drive his side on as they bid to make…
David McCann
18 hours ago
Under-20 Six Nations Preview: Ireland Under-20s v Wales Under-20s

Looking to build on last week's bonus point-winning start, the Ireland Under-20s are targeting improvements across various aspects of their…
Under-20 Six Nations Preview: Ireland Under-20s v Wales Under-20s
2 days ago
Practice Makes Perfect For Ireland Under-20 Scrum Half Finlay

Despite coming from very different parts of the country, Ulster's Lewis Finlay has developed a strong bond with half-back partner…
Lewis Finlay
