Four-Try First Half Does The Damage For Ireland Under-20s

Related news
2 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Under-20s Claim Second Bonus Point Win In Cork
Flanker Mark Hernan started and finished the try-scoring in the first half as the Ireland Under-20s made it back-to-back bonus…
17 hours ago
News
McCann Hopes Cork Support Helps Ireland Under-20s Kick On
Ireland Under-20 captain David McCann hopes another vocal Cork crowd will drive his side on as they bid to make…
18 hours ago
Preview
Under-20 Six Nations Preview: Ireland Under-20s v Wales Under-20s
Looking to build on last week's bonus point-winning start, the Ireland Under-20s are targeting improvements across various aspects of their…
