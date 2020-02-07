Jump to main content

David McCann
FutureIsGreen 6 hours ago
News

McCann Hopes Cork Support Helps Ireland Under-20s Kick On

Ireland Under-20 captain David McCann hopes another vocal Cork crowd will drive his side on as they bid to make…
7 hours ago
Preview

Under-20 Six Nations Preview: Ireland Under-20s v Wales Under-20s

Looking to build on last week's bonus point-winning start, the Ireland Under-20s are targeting improvements across various aspects of their…
1 day ago
Watch

Practice Makes Perfect For Ireland Under-20 Scrum Half Finlay

Despite coming from very different parts of the country, Ulster's Lewis Finlay has developed a strong bond with half-back partner…
Lewis Finlay
FutureIsGreen 2 days ago
News

McNamara Makes Two Changes To Ireland Under-20 Team

Head coach Noel McNamara has made two changes to his Ireland Under-20 team, sponsored by PwC, to face Wales in…
Ireland Under-20s
FutureIsGreen 4th Feb 2020
News

Ireland Under-20s Preparing For ‘Seismic Physical Battle’ Against Wales

Ireland Under-20s assistant coach Kieran Campbell is anticipating a significant backlash from Wales when they arrive at Irish Independent Park on…
Kieran Campbell
