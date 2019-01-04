Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Emerging Ireland Score Six Tries In Opening Victory Over Pumas
Related news

Try Time: Emerging Ireland Try Highlights
2 hours ago
Watch

Try Time: Emerging Ireland Try Highlights

Tries from Zac Ward, Darragh Murray, Cormac Izuchukwu, Stephen Smyth, Gus McCarthy, and a Penalty try gave Emerging Ireland a…
4 hours ago
Report

Emerging Ireland Score Six Tries In Opening Victory Over Pumas

Emerging Ireland started their South Africa tour with a 36-24 win over the Airlink Pumas, getting a good test from…
Emerging Ireland Score Six Tries In Opening Victory Over Pumas
4 hours ago
In Pics

Emerging Ireland Off To A Winning Start In South Africa

Emerging Ireland scored five tries and a penalty try to beat the Airlink Pumas in the first match of the…
Zac Ward scores his sides first try 2/10/2024
10 hours ago
Preview

2024 Tour: Emerging Ireland v Pumas Live On IrishRugby+

Coached by Simon Easterby, an Emerging Ireland squad with an average age of 22 will kick off their tour in…
2024 Tour: Emerging Ireland v Pumas Live On IrishRugby+
#TeamOfUs 1 day ago
News

Easterby Names Emerging Ireland Team To Face The Pumas

The Emerging Ireland team to face The Pumas in the opening game of the three-match Tour of South Africa on…
Easterby Names Emerging Ireland Team To Face The Pumas
