Match Page - Scoreboard

2 hours ago
Watch
Try Time: Emerging Ireland Try Highlights
Tries from Zac Ward, Darragh Murray, Cormac Izuchukwu, Stephen Smyth, Gus McCarthy, and a Penalty try gave Emerging Ireland a…
4 hours ago
In Pics
Emerging Ireland Off To A Winning Start In South Africa
Emerging Ireland scored five tries and a penalty try to beat the Airlink Pumas in the first match of the…
10 hours ago
Preview
2024 Tour: Emerging Ireland v Pumas Live On IrishRugby+
Coached by Simon Easterby, an Emerging Ireland squad with an average age of 22 will kick off their tour in…
