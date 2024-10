Emerging Ireland scored five tries and a penalty try to beat the Airlink Pumas in the first match of the three game Toyota Challenge.

First half tries from Olympian Zac Ward, Darragh Murray and Cormac Izuchukwu and two conversions from Sam Prendergast left it 19-7 at half time.

Stephen Smyth and Gus McCarthy added to the tally in the second half and a late Penalty Try was enough to secure a 36-24 win.