Match Page - Scoreboard

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Fiona Tuite makes a break for Ireland against France
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Fiona Tuite makes a break for Ireland against France
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25 April 2026; Cliodhna Moloney MacDonald of Ireland, centre, is congratulated by team-mates after scoring her side's first try during the Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade Marcel Michelin in Clermont, France. Photo by Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile
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24 April 2026; Fiona Tuite, centre, and Dorothy Wall during an Ireland Women's Rugby captain's run at Stade Marcel Michelin in Clermont, France. Photo by Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile
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