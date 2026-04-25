Ireland Fall To Second Half Surge From France

Ireland fell to a second half surge by France after a frustrating first forty in which they only garnered one try despite getting over the whitewash four times.

The match will be viewed through the lens of Ireland’s first-half dominance. Scott Bemand’s side played with a frightening intensity, led by the monstrous carrying of Aoife Wafer. Still, despite crossing the whitewash four times in the opening forty minutes, they only saw the green light once through Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald.

Three more were ruled out – a double movement, held up and a knock on – to leave Ireland rueing the missed opportunities and tha game level at 7 points apiece at half time.

France have made a habit of second half scoring sprees in the championship so far and tonight was no different as they secured a bonus point win at a packed Stade Marcel Michelin.

Moloney McDonald’s first half score and the conversion from Dannah O’Brien were Ireland’s only points as it finished 26-7