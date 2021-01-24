Jump to main content

Connacht Lose Momentum As Ospreys Triumph In Galway
14 hours ago
Connacht lost crucial momentum at the start of the second half as they went down 26-20 to the Ospreys in…
1 day ago
Guinness PRO14 Preview: Connacht v Ospreys

With Munster losing last night, Connacht have an opportunity to close the gap on the Conference B leaders when they…
#StrongerInGreen 2 days ago
Connacht Make Sevens Changes For Ospreys Game

A number of key players make a welcome return to the Connacht squad for Sunday's rescheduled Guinness PRO14 clash with…
#StrongerInGreen 27th Nov 2020
Connacht’s Galway Clash With Ospreys Is Postponed

The Guinness PRO14 round 8 fixture between Connacht and the Ospreys, the two third-placed sides in the Conferences, has been…
#StrongerInGreen 27th Nov 2020
Boyle To Captain Connacht For The First Time

Paul Boyle will captain Connacht for the first time when they entertain the Ospreys in round 8 of the Guinness…
