Guinness PRO14 Preview: Connacht v Ospreys
Related news

18 mins ago
Guinness PRO14 Preview: Connacht v Ospreys

With Munster losing last night, Connacht have an opportunity to close the gap on the Conference B leaders when they…
#StrongerInGreen 14 hours ago
News

Connacht Make Sevens Changes For Ospreys Game

A number of key players make a welcome return to the Connacht squad for Sunday's rescheduled Guinness PRO14 clash with…
#StrongerInGreen 27th Nov 2020
News

Connacht’s Galway Clash With Ospreys Is Postponed

The Guinness PRO14 round 8 fixture between Connacht and the Ospreys, the two third-placed sides in the Conferences, has been…
#StrongerInGreen 27th Nov 2020
News

Boyle To Captain Connacht For The First Time

Paul Boyle will captain Connacht for the first time when they entertain the Ospreys in round 8 of the Guinness…
#StrongerInGreen 26th Nov 2020
News

Connacht’s Papali’i Receives Five-Week Ban

Connacht back rower Abraham Papali'i has been banned for five weeks after a disciplinary process took place today, resulting from…
