Provincial

Beirne The Difference As 14-Man Munster Overhaul Ulster
7 hours ago
Report

A gritty backs-to-the-wall effort saw Munster overcome Simon Zebo's early sending-off to defeat Ulster 18-13 in the United Rugby Championship…
#SUAF 2 days ago
News

The Munster team has been selected for Saturday's United Rugby Championship derby match against Ulster at Thomond Park (kick-off 7.35pm).…
#SUFTUM 2 days ago
News

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has finalised the team to travel to play Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday in…
