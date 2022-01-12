Zebo Free To Face Castres After Being Cleared By Disciplinary Panel

A disciplinary panel met today to consider the red card against Munster’s Simon Zebo which occurred against Ulster at Thomond Park in the United Rugby Championship last Saturday.

Zebo received a red card under law 9.13 – a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.

Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

The disciplinary panel of Declan Goodwin (Chair, Wales), Frank Hadden and Sarah Smith (both Scotland) considered all of the evidence and camera angles available and concluded that Zebo’s actions did not result in foul play.

In particular, on detailed examination of the video evidence, the panel determined that it was Munster’s Jack Crowley who completes the tackle on Ulster full-back Michael Lowry, with Zebo only making minimal contact whilst wrapping his left arm.

As a result, the 35-times capped Ireland international is free to continue playing this weekend. Munster are away to Castres Olympique in the third round of the Heineken Champions Cup.