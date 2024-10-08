Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
5 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Finish WXV1 On A High With Victory Over USA
Ireland notched up their second win of the WXV1 to finish the tournament on a high with a bonus point…
18 hours ago
News
Bemand: We Want To Back Up What We’ve Done So Far
Head coach Scott Bemand says 'the bodies are fresh and the minds are eager' as the Ireland Women (sponsored by…
1 day ago
In Pics
Captain’s Run In Vancouver Ahead Of Final WXV1 Match
Ireland concluded their preparation for the final round of the WXV1 against the USA with the traditional Captain's Run session…
