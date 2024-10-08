Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland

WXV1: USA v Ireland
Ireland Finish WXV1 On A High With Victory Over USA
5 hours ago
Ireland Finish WXV1 On A High With Victory Over USA

Ireland notched up their second win of the WXV1 to finish the tournament on a high with a bonus point…
18 hours ago
WXV1: USA v Ireland

It has already been an autumn block to remember for the Ireland Women (sponsored by Aon), with winning performances in…
WXV1: USA v Ireland
#IrishRugby 18 hours ago
Bemand: We Want To Back Up What We’ve Done So Far

Head coach Scott Bemand says 'the bodies are fresh and the minds are eager' as the Ireland Women (sponsored by…
Scott Bemand in the team huddle after the game 14/9/2024
1 day ago
Captain’s Run In Vancouver Ahead Of Final WXV1 Match

Ireland concluded their preparation for the final round of the WXV1 against the USA with the traditional Captain's Run session…
Niamh O'Dowd 10/10/2024
8th Oct 2024
“We’re A Really Tight Group” – Eve Higgins

Olympian and Ireland 7s star Eve Higgins on the dynamics in the squad ahead of the final match of the…
Eve Higgins 5/10/2024
