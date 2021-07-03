Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

Vodafone Summer Series: Ireland v Japan
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

World Ranking

4

Ireland

10

Japan

Related news

Vodafone Summer Series: Ireland v Japan
37 mins ago
Preview

Vodafone Summer Series: Ireland v Japan

It is a big welcome back to fans at the Aviva Stadium as Ireland kick off their Vodafone Summer Series…
10 hours ago
Live Matches

Vodafone Summer Series: Ireland v Japan

Vodafone Summer Series: Ireland v Japan
11 hours ago
Watch

Ireland v Japan: Coming To Aviva Stadium – Safety Video

The safety of everyone in the stadium is a priority. Please watch the above video and refer to our Match…
Ireland v Japan: Coming To Aviva Stadium – Safety Video
11 hours ago
Watch

Simon Easterby On Japan Challenge

Simon Easterby On Japan Challenge
13 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland squad applied the finishing touches to preparations for Saturday's Vodafone Summer Series opener against Japan with a run-through…
Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics