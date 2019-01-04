Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
World Ranking
1
South Africa
2
Ireland
Related news
21 hours ago
Watch
O’Mahony: Set Piece Will Be Crucial Against The World Champions
Ireland Captain Peter O'Mahony says that the set piece will be crucial as he looks forward to the first test…
1 day ago
In Pics
Captain’s Run In Johannesburg
The Ireland team had their final run out of the week at their training base in Johannesburg this morning. Tomorrow…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players