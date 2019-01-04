Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

Summer Tour First Test: South Africa v Ireland
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

World Ranking

1

South Africa

2

Ireland

Related news

Match Centre: South Africa v Ireland Live
7 hours ago
Live Matches

Match Centre: South Africa v Ireland Live

7 hours ago
Preview

Summer Tour First Test: South Africa v Ireland

Ireland play their first Test match on South African soil in eight years, as they take on the Springboks in…
Summer Tour First Test: South Africa v Ireland
21 hours ago
Watch

O’Mahony: Set Piece Will Be Crucial Against The World Champions

Ireland Captain Peter O'Mahony says that the set piece will be crucial as he looks forward to the first test…
Peter O’Mahony 5/7/2024
1 day ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run In Johannesburg

The Ireland team had their final run out of the week at their training base in Johannesburg this morning. Tomorrow…
Jamie Osborne 5/7/2024
2 days ago
Watch

Farrell: Jamie Osborne Has Presence And Suits The Way We Play

Andy Farrell spoke to the media today about the Ireland team to play South Africa and what he expects from…
Andy Farrell 4/7/2024
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics