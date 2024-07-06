Ireland Go Down Fighting In Pretoria

Another epic clash between Ireland and South Africa ended in victory for the home side at Loftus Versfeld. The Springboks scored first with Kurt Lee Arendse scoring after just two minutes.

A Jack Crowley penalty put Ireland on the score board ten minutes later. Handre Pollard added two penalties for the home side before Ireland struck close to half time with some sparkling hands from Dan Sheehan and James Lowe to put Jamie Osborne over for a try on his debut to leave it 13-8 at half time.

Cheslin Kolbe put South Africa further ahead on 64 minutes. Ireland had two possible tries ruled out before Conor Murray was put clear by Ronan Kelleher in the 74th minute. The hosts struck back with a Penalty Try from a dominant scrum but Ireland had the last word with Ryan Baird going over in the 78th minute.

It truly was a humdinger of a Test match in the end, with a breathless finish seeing Murray and Baird score late, either side of that crucial penalty try for South Africa.