Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland Under-20 Women's head coach Niamh Briggs has brought a 35-strong squad to Ystrad Mynach in Caerphilly for the second…

Ireland Under-20 Women's head coach Niamh Briggs has brought a 35-strong squad to Ystrad Mynach in Caerphilly for the second…

#futureisgreen 12 hours ago News Ireland U-20 Women’s Team Named For Summer Series Opener