Ireland Women’s U20 Team Named For Summer Series Start

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named her Ireland Women’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Saturday’s opening game in the Six Nations Summer Series. Ireland face Wales at 3.30pm on Saturday, July 5th in the Centre for Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach.

Leinster’s Jane Neill captains the side after leading the team at the inaugural tournament last year.

Niamh Gallagher, Hannah Clarke and Robyn O’Connor start in Ireland’s back three, with Tara O’Neill and Lyndsay Clarke making up the midfield pairing. Caitriona Finn is at out-half and is joined in the half-backs by Jade Gaffney.

In the pack, Ella Burns, Beth Buttimer and Sophie Barrett are in the front row, Neill joins Aoibhe O’Flynn in the engine room and Poppy Garvey, Aoife Corcoran and Jemima Adams Verling make up the back row.

Meabh Clenaghan, Saoirse Crowe, Lily Morris, Alma Atagamen and Rosie Searle are the forwards available to Briggs and her Coaching Team on the bench, with backs Emily Foley, Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton and Clara Dunne completing Ireland’s 23.

The Ireland U20 v Wales U20 will be streamed for free on IrishRugby+

Ireland Women’s U20 team to face Wales U20

15. Niamh Gallagher (Saracens / IQ Rugby)

14. Hannah Clarke (Galwegians RFC / Connacht)

13. Lyndsay Clarke (Ennis RFC / Munster)

12. Tara O’Neill (Cooke RFC / Ulster)

11. Robyn O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers / Leinster)

10. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC / Munster)

9. Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (Vice Captain)

1. Ella Burns (Tuam/Oughterard & Galwegians RFC / Connacht)

2. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC / Munster)

3. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC / Ulster)

4. Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster) (Captain)

5. Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC / Munster)

6. Poppy Garvey (Railway Union RFC / Connacht)

7. Aoife Corcoran (MU Barnhall RFC / Munster)

8. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs RFC / Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Meabh Clenaghan (Queens University Belfast RFC / Ulster)

17. Saoirse Crowe (Shannon RFC / UL Bohemian RFC / Munster)

18. Lily Morris (Ballincollig RFC / Munster)

19. Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan RFC / Leinster)

20. Rosie Searle (Navan RFC / Leinster)

21. Emily Foley (Galwegians RFC / Connacht)

22. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

23. Clara Dunne (Wicklow RFC / Leinster)