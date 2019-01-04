Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Related news

Match Centre: Guinness Women’s Six Nations – Ireland v France
8 hours ago
Live Matches

Match Centre: Guinness Women’s Six Nations – Ireland v France

8 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France

Led by a first-time captain in Amee-Leigh Costigan, Ireland return to the scene of last September's 150th Anniversary Test win…
Guinness Women’s Six Nations: Ireland v France
8 hours ago
News

Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v France

Kingspan Stadium in Belfast provides the backdrop in Round 1 of the Guinness Women's Six Nations Championship for what promises…
Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v France
1 day ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run At Kingspan Stadium

The Guinness Women's Six Nations gets underway at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow, Saturday, at 1p.m. Today the Belfast ground played host…
Brittany Hogan high fives students from Dundonald Primary School on her way out the tunnel 21/3/2025
1 day ago
Watch

‘We’re Buzzing To Be Back In Kingspan Stadium’

Ireland kicked off the 2024/25 season with a six try victory against Australia at Kingspan Stadium back in September. That…
Fiona Tuite 18/3/2025
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Pre Opta - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics