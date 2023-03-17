Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Tickets

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v England
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Recent Form

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Match Page - Overview - Current Standing

Related news

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v England Match Centre
4 hours ago
Live Matches

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v England Match Centre

4 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v England

As the curtain comes down on a thrilling Guinness Six Nations, the Ireland Men's team aim to make it an…
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v England
16 hours ago
Watch

Inside Camp: ‘We Have To Be Relentless’ – Catt

The Ireland team have to be ruthless and relentless against England in the final game of the Guinness Six Nations…
Mike Catt 18/11/2022
20 hours ago
In Pics

Captain’s Run: Ireland v England

The last Captain's Run of the campaign and the Ireland team invited a very special guest to be part of…
Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Peter O’Mahony and Johnny Sexton 17/3/2023
2 days ago
Watch

Inside Camp: ‘Being The Best Version Of Ourselves Is The Key’ – Farrell

The Ireland Head Coach spoke to media today as he named his team to face England in final game of…
Andy Farrell 10/3/2023
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics