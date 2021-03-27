Jump to main content

Guinness PRO14 Final Preview: Leinster v Munster
Guinness PRO14 Final Preview: Leinster v Munster
Guinness PRO14 Final Preview: Leinster v Munster

With Ireland's strong finish to the Six Nations quickly parked, Leinster and Munster gun for Guinness PRO14 glory in a…
Caps Milestone For Toner In PRO14 Final

Long-serving second row Devin Toner will become Leinster's most-capped player of all-time when they host Munster in Saturday's Guinness PRO14…
Carbery And Murray Start Together For First Time This Season

Six players who were involved in Ireland's Guinness Six Nations win over England are part of the Munster squad for…
IRFU Referees Team Up With Scotland’s Adamson For PRO14 Final

Mike Adamson will become the first Scottish referee to take charge of a Guinness PRO14 final when Leinster and Munster…
