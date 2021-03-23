IRFU Referees Team Up With Scotland’s Adamson For PRO14 Final

Mike Adamson will become the first Scottish referee to take charge of a Guinness PRO14 final when Leinster and Munster meet in Saturday’s decider at the RDS.

It continues an impressive season for Adamson who refereed his first Guinness Six Nations fixture in early February, overseeing England’s home win against Italy.

The 36-year-old also recently refereed his 50th Guinness PRO14 game last month, having made his Championship debut back in 2016.

Adamson, a former Scotland Sevens international, is no stranger to a big occasion having had the whistle for the 2019 semi-final between Leinster and Munster, before acting as assistant referee the following week for the final in Glasgow.

Adamson has also refereed at the 2016 Rio Olympics where he was appointed to the semi-final between Fiji and Japan.

A product of the elite referee pathway, Adamson has become a leading figure for Scotland’s match official programme which saw Hollie Davidson referee her first PRO14 fixture at Thomond Park last weekend.

The rest of the match official panel for the RDS showdown has also been confirmed. Sean Gallagher and Chris Busby will serve as assistant referees, while their IRFU colleague Joy Neville has been appointed as television match official.

Greg Garner, Elite Referee Manager of PRO14 Rugby, said: “Our final is about the best teams getting their opportunity to lift the trophy they have worked so hard for all year and everyone involved in the selection process for our match officials also wants the best performing referees to get their chance on the biggest stage.

“Mike’s appointment is rewarding to not only for him to referee his first final, but to mark the great progress that has been made by Andy Macpherson, Tappe Henning and their team in Scottish Rugby to develop new refereeing talent.

“Seven months ago Andrew Brace took charge of his first Guinness PRO14 final having begun his professional career just a year earlier than Mike (in 2015), and these two appointments should serve as great encouragement for all of our young officials.

“I would like to congratulate Mike and all of the match officials selected this weekend and wish them the very best of luck.”

Interested in becoming a referee? Click here for further information on the courses and support structures provided by the IRFU Referee Department.

GUINNESS PRO14 FINAL: Saturday, March 27

LEINSTER v MUNSTER, the RDS, 5pm

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant Referees: Sean Gallagher, Chris Busby (both IRFU)

Television Match Official: Joy Neville (IRFU)