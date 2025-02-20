Match Page - Scoreboard
World Ranking
12
Wales
2
Ireland
7 hours ago
Live Matches
Match Centre: Wales v Ireland
All the build up from the Ireland squad and live match updates from Round 3 of the Guinnness Men's Six…
22 hours ago
In Pics
Captain’s Run In Cardiff
Dan Sheehan lead the team out for Captain's Run ay one of the great stadiums in World Rugby - the…
2 days ago
News
‘It’s A Massive Moment In My Career’ – Sheehan On Captaining Ireland
When his elevation to the captaincy sunk in earlier this week, Dan Sheehan admitted that it is 'only in the…
