Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland
Vodafone

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Wales v Ireland
12

Wales

2

Ireland

Match Centre: Wales v Ireland
7 hours ago
All the build up from the Ireland squad and live match updates from Round 3 of the Guinnness Men's Six…
9 hours ago
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Wales v Ireland

Dan Sheehan leads a much-changed Ireland team into battle against bottom side Wales, as round 3 of the Guinness Men's…
22 hours ago
Captain’s Run In Cardiff

Dan Sheehan lead the team out for Captain's Run ay one of the great stadiums in World Rugby - the…
#TeamOfUs 2 days ago
‘It’s A Massive Moment In My Career’ – Sheehan On Captaining Ireland

When his elevation to the captaincy sunk in earlier this week, Dan Sheehan admitted that it is 'only in the…
#TeamOfUs 20th Feb 2025
‘When You’re Given That Mantle, You Make The Most Of It’ – Conan

There is clearly a lot of mutual respect between Jack Conan and Taulupe Faletau, the two players who are set…
