Ireland’s Triple Crown Triumph in Cardiff

Ireland survived a resurgent Wales onslaught at a raucous Principality Stadium to seal their third win of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship and with it the coveted Triple Crown.

An early score from Jack Conan, converted by Sam Prendergast who also added a penalty was their only reward in the first half as Wales maintained a first half tempo that was rewarded with a try just on halftime to lead 13-10.

Ireland were down to 14 men for 20 minutes after Garry Ringrose’s first-half yellow card was upgraded to a red.

It remained tight throughout the second half with both sides going toe to toe. From a penalty advantage Player of the Match Jamison Gibson Park executed a perfect crossfield kick for an athletic leap from James Lowe to tap the ball down to Jamie Osborne gave Ireland their second try.

Three closing penalties from Prendergast, saw the visitors run out 11-points winners in the end despite Wales going close with a try ruled out