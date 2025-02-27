Ringrose Receives Ban Following Red Card Against Wales

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose appeared before an independent disciplinary committee this morning via video link, having received a 20-minute red card for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 during the Guinness Men’s Six Nations match against Wales.

The independent disciplinary committee was chaired by Matthew Weaver KC (England), who was joined by former international players, Leon Lloyd (England) and Stefan Terblanche (South Africa).

The disciplinary committee has upheld the red card, which was issued to Ringrose for a tackle on Wales centre Ben Thomas that resulted in head contact, and by applying World Rugby’s sanctioning provisions, have determined that the mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches was appropriate.

In light of Ringrose accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as other mitigating factors, they have applied the maximum 50% reduction in sanction, thus reducing the final sanction to three weeks/matches.

The suspension will cover the following games:

March 1, 2025 – Leinster vs Cardiff, BKT United Rugby Championship

March 8, 2025 – Ireland vs France, Guinness Men’s Six Nations

March 15, 2025 – Italy vs Ireland, Guinness Men’s Six Nations *

* Ringrose has additionally been given permission to apply to take part in World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme, which will, if successfully completed, replace the final fixture of his sanction, and which is aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play. Further information can be found here.